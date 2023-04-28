Gov't Welcomes Japan's Decision to Begin Steps to Reinstate S. Korea to Whitelist

Photo : KBS News

The government has welcomed Japan's commencement of measures to reinstate South Korea on its whitelist of favored trade partners.In a Friday statement, the trade ministry in Seoul welcomed the move and hoped for a swift completion of the procedure.Earlier in a press release, Tokyo's trade ministry said it has begun steps to put South Korea back on its whitelist by gathering opinions on the revision of a related ordinance.The ministry added that it held policy talks with its South Korean counterpart for eight days from April 10 to the 25 and verified the effectiveness of its export management system.Kyodo News and NHK reported earlier on Friday that the trade ministry has reinstated South Korea on its whitelist.Seoul was first to put Japan back on its whitelist, issuing an official notification on Monday on the restored status which involves shorter deliberations and reduced paperwork in export procedures.