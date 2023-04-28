Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Gov't Welcomes Japan's Decision to Begin Steps to Reinstate S. Korea to Whitelist

Written: 2023-04-28 19:01:04Updated: 2023-04-28 19:04:38

Gov't Welcomes Japan's Decision to Begin Steps to Reinstate S. Korea to Whitelist

Photo : KBS News

The government has welcomed Japan's commencement of measures to reinstate South Korea on its whitelist of favored trade partners.

In a Friday statement, the trade ministry in Seoul welcomed the move and hoped for a swift completion of the procedure.

Earlier in a press release, Tokyo's trade ministry said it has begun steps to put South Korea back on its whitelist by gathering opinions on the revision of a related ordinance.

The ministry added that it held policy talks with its South Korean counterpart for eight days from April 10 to the 25 and verified the effectiveness of its export management system.

Kyodo News and NHK reported earlier on Friday that the trade ministry has reinstated South Korea on its whitelist.

Seoul was first to put Japan back on its whitelist, issuing an official notification on Monday on the restored status which involves shorter deliberations and reduced paperwork in export procedures.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >