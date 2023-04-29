Yoon: Washington Declaration is Inevitable, will Survive Change of Gov'ts

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said the Washington Declaration between South Korea and the U.S. is inevitable to upgrade their existing Mutual Defense Treaty of 1953 and that it will withstand changing administrations.Speaking at Harvard University in Boston in the last leg of his state visit to the U.S. on Friday local time, the South Korean leader stressed the importance of the values-based alliance with the U.S. and criticized North Korea.In an address titled “Pioneering a New Freedom Trail,” he touched on various issues including the Washington Declaration adopted during the summit with President Biden which calls for strengthening U.S. extended deterrence.In a Q&A after the speech, Yoon said the declaration is inevitable as the 1953 treaty based on conventional weapons has to be upgraded to the concept of South Korea-U.S. mutual defense that includes nuclear weapons and counter North Korea's nuclear development that threatens freedom.On whether the declaration may harm relations with China, Yoon said Seoul strives to pursue common interest with Beijing based on mutual respect.He said the Washington Declaration is more effective than NATO's nuclear sharing and expressed confidence that it will survive the change of governments.On the Ukraine war, Yoon said he is monitoring developments on the battlefield, a hint at a possible arms aid.Regarding ties with Japan, the president reiterated his stance which opposes the view that relations can't move forward without settling historical issues.Yoon also met scholars at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology or MIT and heard their views on incorporating digital technology with engineering and medical science.The Harvard speech marks the final stop on the official itinerary for Yoon's seven-day U.S. trip. He returns home Sunday.