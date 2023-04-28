Prosecutors Raid Home, Think Tank of Ex-DP Chief in Bribery Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors investigating a bribery scandal linked to the main opposition Democratic Party's 2021 leadership election have raided the home of former DP chair Song Young-gil who allegedly benefited from the distribution of cash envelopes at the time of the vote.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office on Saturday sent investigators to multiple locations including Song's former residence in Incheon, current home in Seoul's Songpa district and a think tank in Yeouido, widely regarded as sponsoring Song.Prosecutors suspect that DP lawmakers Youn Kwan-suk and Lee Sung-man and the party's former deputy secretary general Lee Jung-geun colluded and distributed 94 million won to those with voting rights to ensure Song's victory ahead of the 2021 vote.They earlier slapped a travel ban on Song on Tuesday.Song denies any knowledge of the cash envelopes arguing that it's difficult for the candidate to be aware of all matters pertaining to the election camp.