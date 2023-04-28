Seoul Tells China Yoon-Biden Summit Statement Does Not Target Specific Country

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has informed China that the joint statement from the Seoul-Washington summit does not target any specific country.Seoul's foreign ministry said Saturday that Kang Sang-wook, a senior official at the South Korean embassy in Beijing met with Chinese foreign ministry's Asia director Liu Jinsong on Thursday and conveyed the stance that the joint statement is about expanding future-oriented cooperation between South Korea and the U.S. which share universal values and it is not aimed at any specific country.On the same day, the Chinese official summoned Kang to protest what Beijing called erroneous expressions relating to China in the Seoul-Washington statement.Liu proposed a so-called "stern negotiation," a term China uses when it is protesting a matter through diplomatic channels.Seoul's foreign ministry said the joint statement was simply affirming the existing stance South Korea has expressed before including in its 2021 summit statement with the U.S. regarding the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.The ministry added that as tensions in the strait can affect regional and global security and economy, the international community including South Korea are paying close attention and hope for continued peace and stability in cross-strait relations.In the latest summit statement by Presidents Yoon Suk Yeol and Joe Biden, the two sides said they strongly oppose any unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the Indo-Pacific, including through unlawful maritime claims, the militarization of reclaimed features, and coercive activities.