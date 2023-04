Photo : YONHAP News

A two-point-six magnitude earthquake occurred in waters off Donghae, Gangwon Province on Friday night.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, the earthquake was reported at 11:39 p.m. about 53 kilometers northeast of Donghae City on the east coast, with the depth of the epicenter estimated at 27 kilometers.The weather agency said that the tremor did not likely cause any damage.Friday’s quake is the 35th with a magnitude of two or higher to have hit the Korean Peninsula since the beginning of the year.