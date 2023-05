Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has returned home from the six-day state visit to the United States.The presidential jet carrying Yoon and his entourage landed at around 2:40 p.m. Sunday at Seoul Airport in Seongnam from Boston Logan International Airport.During the U.S. trip, Yoon held summit talks with U.S. President Joe Biden and adopted a joint statement as well as the Washington Declaration on strengthening the U.S. extended deterrence for South Korea against North Korea's nuclear threats.Under the declaration, South Korea and the United States will launch a nuclear consultation group as a new mechanism to focus on nuclear and strategic planning issues.President Yoon also delivered a speech for a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress, highlighting the significance of the South Korea-U.S. alliance.In a speech at Harvard University, Yoon expressed his intent to improve the country's relations with Japan.