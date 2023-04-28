Pentagon Reveals Joint Nuclear Disablement Training with S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States Department of Defense has disclosed that highly specialized nuclear disablement teams from the United States and South Korea recently conducted joint drills on the Korean Peninsula.According to the Pentagon's Defense Visual Information Distribution Service on Wednesday, the U.S. Army Nuclear Disablement Teams (NDT) conducted a joint training with South Korea's Nuclear Characterization Teams (NCT) from March 20 to 24 on the peninsula.The allies staged the Freedom Shield command post training from March 13 to 23 and the Ssangyong amphibious landing practice from March 20 to April 3.It marks the first time the United States has disclosed a joint nuclear disablement exercise between the allies. The United States disclosed the training on the day of the summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington.The Pentagon said that the NDT exploits and disables nuclear and radiological Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) infrastructure and components to deny near-term capability to adversaries and facilitate follow-on WMD elimination operations.South Korea's NCT is believed to be part of the joint Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Defense Command affiliated with the Defense Ministry.