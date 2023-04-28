Top Nuclear Envoys of S. Korea, US Discuss N. Korea Threats in Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

The top nuclear envoys of South Korea and the United States reportedly held talks last week on the sidelines of a conference in Seoul.According to Seoul's foreign ministry on Sunday, the country's chief nuclear envoy Kim Gunn held a meeting with his U.S. counterpart Sung Kim on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Asan Plenum 2023 conference.The ministry said that in the meeting, the two sides shared their assessments of the current security situation on the Korean Peninsula and discussed joint responses to advancing nuclear and missile threats from North Korea.The envoys reportedly agreed to strengthen close coordination on Pyongyang to lead the North to stop provocations and return to denuclearization talks, based on the agreements made in the South Korea-U.S. summit held in Washington last week.It is their third consultation this month, following a bilateral session in Seoul on April 6 and phone conversations on April 13.