N. Korea Vows to Bolster Military Deterrence against S. Korea, US

North Korea has vowed to bolster its "military deterrence" against South Korea and the Unites States, slamming their Washington Declaration announced in the recent summit.The North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said on Sunday that it is very natural for the North to bolster up its military deterrence in the face of concerning security conditions as South Korea and the United States persistently engage in nuclear war moves under the pretext of strengthening alliance and extended deterrence.The KCNA said that Yoon's state visit to the United States has reaffirmed "hostile" intent against North Korea by the United States and the puppet group, denouncing the trip as the most hostile, aggressive, and provocative.The report said that the North can never forgive the dangerous nuclear war moves by the United States and the puppet group, who are frantically trying to suppress the country while denying the existence of the North, and will pay dearly for their acts.The report came a day after Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, issued similar criticism in a statement condemning the South Korea-U.S. summit and the Washington Declaration.