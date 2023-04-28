Korean Won Suffers Third Largest Loss against Dollar in April among 26 Currencies

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean won has suffered the third largest loss against the U.S. dollar among 26 major currencies in April.On the local foreign exchange on Friday, the won closed at one-thousand-337-point-seven won against the dollar, down two-point-seven percent from a month earlier.That marks the third largest drop among the currencies of the United States' 26 major trading partners, which are used by the U.S. Federal Reserve to produce the U.S. dollar index.The large depreciation is attributed to a sustained trade deficit and the dividend payment season in April, when overseas investors take dividends out of the country.The currencies of Japan and China also depreciated by two-point-five percent and zero-point-six percent, respectively, but both were less than the won's loss. The euro and the British currency strengthened against the dollar by one-point-six percent and one-point-nine percent, respectively, in April.The only currencies that suffered bigger losses than the won during the period were the Argentine peso and the Russian ruble, which retreated six-point-one percent and two-point-eight percent, respectively.