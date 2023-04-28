S. Korea to Host World Scout Jamboree in Saemangeum in August

Photo : KBS News

The 25th World Scout Jamboree will take place in Saemangeum, South Jeolla Province from August 1 to 12, 32 years after South Korea hosted the event in Gangwon Province in 1991.Gender Equality and Family Minister Kim Hyun-sook said on Sunday that this year's Jamboree is expected to draw some 40-thousand youth from about 170 countries, adding the government will prepare various programs, including K-pop concerts, to promote Korean culture.About 13-thousand, or more than 30 percent, of the participants will reportedly come from the United States, Europe and Latin America.Minister Kim said that as the Jamboree is the first global event to be held in the country since the pandemic, medical personnel will be placed in the venue to assist with safety issues.The organizing committee said that it is coming up with safety measures for various crisis situations caused by high temperatures or heavy rainfall.The World Scout Jamboree is the world's largest youth camp held every four years, offering a venue for young people from around the world to learn about each other's cultures and build friendships.