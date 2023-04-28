Menu Content

Prosecutors Raid Sites Linked to Officials of Ex-DP Chief’s Campaign

Written: 2023-05-01 11:35:38Updated: 2023-05-01 14:29:55

Prosecutors investigating illegal political fund allegations surrounding ex-main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chair Song Young-gil raided locations linked to officials from his leadership campaign during the 2021 party convention.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Monday sent investigators to the residences of the then-former regional chief of Song's bid for the party chair and the then-head of the situation room to obtain related documents.

The raid comes just two days after prosecutors conducted a search and seizure at the current and former homes and office of the ex-DP leader.

The state investigative agency is reportedly accelerating the probe into Song's alleged role in financing illicit funds believed to have been used to secure party votes for his victory at the convention.

Prosecutors reportedly obtained a new testimony that the distributed funds exceeded the previously claimed amount of 94 million won.

The agency suspects that donations collected by Song's sponsor organization outside the opposition party may have been directed toward his camp, due largely to an overlap in fund managers.
