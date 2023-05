Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said that his summit with U.S. President Joe Biden last week was meaningful in expanding the alliance in all sectors, including security, industry, science and technology, education and culture.Senior presidential secretary for public relations Kim Eun-hye relayed the president's remarks during a meeting with his aides on Monday, a day after he returned from a state visit to the U.S.Yoon ordered his administration to materialize follow-up measures to establish a platform for opportunities for future generations.Following their summit at the White House last Wednesday, the leaders of the two countries announced the adoption of the Washington Declaration to enhance information-sharing on U.S. nuclear and strategic operations.Yoon also addressed a joint session of the U.S. Congress and met with representatives of U.S. businesses to secure more investment in South Korea.