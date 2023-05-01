Ex-DP Chief Song to Voluntarily Appear before Prosecutors Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

Former main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chief Song Young-gil will appear before prosecutors on Tuesday to address allegations that his campaign team distributed illicit political funds ahead of the 2021 party convention that saw him elected party chief.Song’s legal representation said in a message to the media on Monday that the former party chief will voluntarily appear at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.Song is apparently seeking to personally address the latest bribery allegations following raids by prosecutors on multiple locations, including his former and current residence as well as a think tank in Yeouido, widely believed to have sponsored Song.Song returned to South Korea from France last Monday, telling reporters at Incheon International Airport that he will spearhead efforts to address the latest allegations.Prosecutors suspect that DP lawmakers Youn Kwan-suk and Lee Sung-man and the party's former deputy secretary general Lee Jung-geun colluded and distributed 94 million won to those with voting rights to ensure Song's victory ahead of the 2021 vote.