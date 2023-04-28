Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

PPP to Seek Disciplinary Measures for 2 Supreme Council Members

Written: 2023-05-01 14:06:27Updated: 2023-05-01 15:37:30

PPP to Seek Disciplinary Measures for 2 Supreme Council Members

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) will initiate disciplinary procedures against two members of its Supreme Council over reckless remarks that have sparked controversy.

The party’s ethics committee convened its first meeting on Monday and decided to take such action against Kim Jae-won and Tae Yong-ho.

A second meeting next Monday will include statements from Kim and Tae, with the committee possibly making a decision on the level of punishment sought against the two council members.

Kim came under fire after expressing opposition to the inclusion of the spirit of the May 18th Gwangju Democratic Uprising in the Constitution and for making remarks that denigrated the standing of the April 3 Jeju Uprising compared to other memorial days.

Despite repeated apologies, Kim is likely to face disciplinary action given that some 200 party members have submitted requests seeking punitive measures against him.

North Korean defector-turned-lawmaker Tae, meanwhile, has drawn criticism for his views on history, including claims that the April 3 Jeju Uprising was the result of orders from North Korea’s founder, Kim Il-sung.

He also caused controversy for referring to the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) as "JMS DP" on social media with J standing for junk, M for money and S for sex.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >