Politics

N. Korea Slams Yoon-Biden Talks

Written: 2023-05-01 14:33:03Updated: 2023-05-01 15:20:33

N. Korea Slams Yoon-Biden Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean state media criticized South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's trip to the U.S. for a third day running on Monday.

[Sound bite: N. Korean Korean Central TV (Korean-English)]
“Recently, Yoon Suk Yeol, the puppet traitor, traveled across the Atlantic to the U.S. This trip by the puppet traitor Yoon Suk Yeol, aimed at drawing up a sinister plan between the master and the stooge to annihilate the DPRK, is a most hostile, aggressive, and provocative trip and a dangerous one for a nuclear war.”

The Korean Central Television's rhetoric was followed on Monday by the North Korean ruling party's gazette, the Rodong Sinmun, and other media outlets slamming the recent South Korea-U.S. summit.

On Saturday, North Korea released a statement from Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong-un, claiming that the regime will proportionally increase its defense measures in response to a more frequent deployment of the U.S.’ nuclear assets to the Korean Peninsula.

During the South Korea-U.S. summit on Wednesday, the two sides issued the Washington Declaration, agreeing to strengthen the U.S. nuclear deterrent measures against nuclear threats from North Korea.
