Ex-Democratic Party Chief Song to Appear Before Prosecution

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Prosecutors investigating allegations of bribery surrounding former Democratic Party chief Song Young-gil's election as party leader raided the homes of his campaign staff two days after searching Song's own residence. The former mayor of Incheon and five-term lawmaker plans to voluntarily appear before the prosecution on Tuesday to address the suspicions.Bae Joo-yon has this report.Report: Prosecutors investigating illegal political fund allegations surrounding ex-main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chair Song Young-gil raided locations linked to officials from his leadership campaign during the 2021 party convention.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Monday sent investigators to the residences of the then-former regional chief of Song's bid for the party chair and the then-head of the situation room to obtain related documents.The raid comes just two days after prosecutors conducted a search and seizure at the current and former homes and office of the ex-DP leader.The state investigative agency is reportedly accelerating the probe into Song's alleged role in the financing of illicit funds believed to have been used to secure party votes for his victory at the convention.Prosecutors reportedly obtained a new testimony that the distributed funds exceeded 94 million won as previously claimed.The agency suspects that donations collected by Song's sponsor organization outside the opposition party may have been directed toward his camp, due largely to an overlap in fund managers.Song's legal representative said on Monday that the former party chief will voluntarily appear at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office at 10 a.m. on Tuesday to address the allegations.Song denies any knowledge of the so-called "cash envelope" scandal, arguing that it is difficult for the candidate to be aware of all matters pertaining to a campaign.He is not expected to be grilled on Tuesday, however, as a prosecution official said that the agency will summon him when deemed necessary according to its investigation schedule.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.