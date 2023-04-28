Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Various Labor Groups Hold Rallies in Seoul on Labor Day

Written: 2023-05-01 15:03:29Updated: 2023-05-01 17:09:53

Various Labor Groups Hold Rallies in Seoul on Labor Day

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation's two major umbrella unions and other various labor groups held large-scale rallies in Seoul to commemorate Labor Day on Monday.

The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions organized a rally called "World Labor Day Convention" in the central district of Jongno at 2 p.m. and announced a plan to stage a general strike in July.

At the same time, about 50-thousand members of the Federation of Korean Trade Unions gathered in Yeouido to call for efforts to halt labor reforms, raise the minimum wage, promote a just labor-oriented transition, and stop revisions to the Serious Disasters Punishment Act and the pension systems.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of Korean Government Employees’ Unions demanded that civil servants be guaranteed a day off on Labor Day in front of the National Assembly at 1 p.m.

The National Police Agency expected around 140-thousand to participate in the rallies and deployed 170 police units to the scenes.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >