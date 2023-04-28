Various Labor Groups Hold Rallies in Seoul on Labor Day

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation's two major umbrella unions and other various labor groups held large-scale rallies in Seoul to commemorate Labor Day on Monday.The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions organized a rally called "World Labor Day Convention" in the central district of Jongno at 2 p.m. and announced a plan to stage a general strike in July.At the same time, about 50-thousand members of the Federation of Korean Trade Unions gathered in Yeouido to call for efforts to halt labor reforms, raise the minimum wage, promote a just labor-oriented transition, and stop revisions to the Serious Disasters Punishment Act and the pension systems.Meanwhile, the Confederation of Korean Government Employees’ Unions demanded that civil servants be guaranteed a day off on Labor Day in front of the National Assembly at 1 p.m.The National Police Agency expected around 140-thousand to participate in the rallies and deployed 170 police units to the scenes.