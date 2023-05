Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's new COVID-19 cases exceeded 57-hundred on the first day of May amid consideration for further easing of quarantine curbs to regain normalcy.The Central Disease Control Headquarters said on Monday that five-thousand-774 infections were reported throughout Sunday, including 23 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to over 31 million-176-thousand.The figure dropped from some 13-thousand from the previous day, but rose by about 750 from a week prior. Compared to two weeks ago, the figure rose by over 800.The number of hospitalized patients in intensive care is down by one from the previous day to 135.The country added eight deaths, raising the total to 34-thousand-487.The only remaining quarantine measures include the seven-day mandatory isolation period and a mask mandate for medical facilities, pharmacies and facilities vulnerable to infections.