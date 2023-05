Photo : KBS News

South Korea has confirmed five more cases of mpox as the country's total rises to 47.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Monday, three patients are from Seoul, and one each from South Chungcheong Province and Busan, none of them traveled overseas within the last three weeks, suggesting local transmissions.Although the first case of mpox in South Korea reported last June and four more cases through March were all linked to overseas travel, the recent dozens of infections since early April are believed to be infections transmitted in the country.KDCA chief Jee Young-mee offered assurances that mpox could be sufficiently managed with the current quarantine response capacity and urged those exhibiting symptoms to visit their nearest medical facility for testing.