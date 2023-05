Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to visit South Korea next week.Japan's Jiji Press on Monday quoted a Japanese government official as saying that Kishida's visit to South Korea on May 7 and 8 is almost fixed.Jiji said that Kishida's trip to South Korea, if realized, would be his first since he took office in October 2021, adding Kishida will hold talks with President Yoon Suk Yeol and confirm their close cooperation to respond to North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile development.Japanese media earlier said that Kishida is preparing to visit South Korea as early as May 7 and 8.The last visit by a Japanese prime minister to South Korea was made by Shinzo Abe in 2018.Kishida will return home on Friday after his weeklong tour of four African countries and Singapore.