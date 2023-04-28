Victims of Alleged Stock Manipulation Files Complaint with Prosecution

Photo : YONHAP News

Victims of a suspected large-scale stock manipulation has filed a complaint with prosecutors against individuals suspected of participating in the scheme.According to legal sources on Monday, a law firm representing about ten victims filed the complaint on Monday with the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors Office against those involved in the stock manipulation.The complaint comes a week after the stock prices of eight companies began to plummet.The victims reportedly asked the prosecution to investigate those involved in the stock manipulation on charges of fraud and violations of the capital market act.The law firm said the victims gave money to the accused for the purpose of stock investment, but they did not receive any explanation of credit transactions in which the accused borrowed money using the victims' accounts and invested an amount larger than the principal amount.Separately, another law firm representing some 100 other victims will reportedly file a suit against the alleged stock manipulators early next week.Last week, the prosecution formed a joint inquiry team with the Financial Services Commission (FSC) and the Financial Supervisory Service to investigate the case.