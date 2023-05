Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol, who has returned from a weeklong state visit to the United States, is likely to hold bilateral and trilateral summit talks with the leaders of the United States and Japan this month to deepen cooperation among the three nations.South Korea and Japan are reportedly arranging summit talks to be held on Sunday at Yoon's Yongsan office in Seoul.According to South Korea's top office on Monday, final-stage coordination is under way.The two nations are reportedly in consultation to simultaneously announce Kishida's visit to South Korea and the summit on Tuesday.Their last summit was in Tokyo on March 16.President Yoon is also likely to hold a trilateral summit with Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima in mid-May. During that session the three sides are expected to agree to expand trilateral cooperation in security.