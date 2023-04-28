Westinghouse CEO Says No Korean Nuclear Power Plant will be Built in Poland

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. nuclear energy firm Westinghouse Electric Company CEO Patrick Fragman reportedly said there will be no South Korean nuclear power plant built in Poland.Westinghouse is in a lawsuit with South Korea's Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power(KHNP) over the intellectual property rights of the source technology of the Korean nuclear power plant APR1400.According to Polish media Energetica 24 and Polish News on Sunday, Fragman made the remarks in an interview with local media on Wednesday.The CEO reportedly said that KHNP's exports of its nuclear reactor without the approval of the American government and Westinghouse violates international law and U.S. regulations.Fragman added that it is unthinkable for a rule of law country like Poland to consider adopting a technology that violates intellectual property rights.KHNP reportedly sent materials immediately to the Polish media to refute the CEO's remarks, saying that it's not true that APR1400 cannot be exported to Poland without Westinghouse’s prior consent.Westinghouse filed a lawsuit against KHNP last October, claiming that KHNP needs to obtain approval from the U.S. government to export its nuclear reactor it claims is created based on its technology.