US Indo-Pacific Command: Nuclear-Armed Ballistic Sub to Visit S. Korea

The United States will send a submarine armed with nuclear ballistic missiles to South Korea soon to highlight the U.S.'s enhanced commitment to its extended deterrence for South Korea in accordance with the Washington Declaration.The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command outlined the declaration in a post on April 27, saying that President Joe Biden and President Yoon Suk Yeol unveiled steps aimed at bolstering the defense alliance in the face of growing nuclear threats posed by North Korea.The command then stressed that the U.S. will also enhance the visibility of its strategic assets in the region under the joint declaration, including an "upcoming visit of a nuclear-armed ballistic submarine to South Korea."Seoul had earlier taken the stance that the U.S. military has not confirmed whether its strategic nuclear submarines will be loaded with nuclear weapons when visiting South Korea.Yoon and Biden held summit talks last week and announced the declaration, under which the U.S. will further enhance the regular visibility of strategic assets such as submarines armed with nuclear ballistic missiles.