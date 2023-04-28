US to End Vaccine Requirement for Foreign Air Travelers on May 11

Photo : KBS News

The United States said it will end COVID-19 vaccine requirements for foreign nationals visiting the country from next week.The White House said in a statement on Tuesday that vaccine requirements for federal workers and contractors as well as foreign air travelers to the U.S. will end on May 11, when the national public health emergency status for the virus expires.It added that the Biden administration is also beginning the process of lifting shot requirements for Head Start educators, healthcare workers, and noncitizens at U.S. land borders.The U.S. Department of Homeland Security also said that it will no longer require proof of COVID-19 inoculation for foreign arrivals by land or sea beginning May 12.The Associated Press said that the requirement was among the last remaining mandatory measures implemented by the U.S. federal government to promote vaccinations, interpreting the move as a shift by the White House to treat COVID-19 as a routine.