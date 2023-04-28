Ex-DP Chief's Voluntary Appearance for Grilling over Bribery Allegations Rejected by Prosecutors

Photo : YONHAP News

Former main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chair Song Young-gil was turned away by prosecutors on Tuesday upon voluntarily appearing for questioning over his connection to allegations of bribery ahead of the 2021 party convention.Song arrived at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office just before 10 a.m. but was told by investigators that the questioning session will not be conducted without formal scheduling.Speaking to reporters, he accused the state agency of harassing people around him over the last week following his return from France, and urged prosecutors to arrest him instead.Apologizing once again for the allegations, Song said that he should shoulder all responsibility as the winner of the leadership race at the 2021 convention.Prosecutors suspect that DP Reps. Youn Kwan-suk and Lee Sung-man as well as former DP Deputy Secretary General Lee Jung-geun and Kang Rae-gu, the head of the Institute of Internal Auditors Korea, who had all joined Song's camp ahead of the convention, colluded to distribute 94 million won to those with voting rights to ensure Song's victory.Investigators also suspect that the former chair himself played an active role in the scheme based on audio files kept by the ex-secretary general.