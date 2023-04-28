KDCA Publishes Handbook on Asthma Prevention, Management

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency and the Korean Academy of Medical Sciences published a handbook on asthma prevention and management on the occasion of World Asthma Day on Tuesday.The guidebook, released on Monday, explains causes, symptoms, and ways to prevent and manage the chronic condition involving the inflammation and narrowing of the airways in the lungs.Common symptoms include chest tightness, shortness of breath, coughing and wheezing that can lead to an emergency situation should they become severe and induce muscle cramps.While patients can manage symptoms with medication, they are advised to maintain sanitary indoor conditions and to avoid exposure to fine dust, pollen and other allergens.In the question-and-answer section, the booklet says that asthma should be suspected if coughing is experienced for over two months, though in adults with asthma, other symptoms like difficulty in breathing or wheezing would also be observed.Although asthma is more often diagnosed among children, authorities advised that adults, especially seniors with such symptoms, get tested.