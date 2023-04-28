Menu Content

Yoon: US Visit Upgrades Alliance to Nuclear-Based Paradigm

Written: 2023-05-02 11:40:59Updated: 2023-05-02 14:44:06

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said that the Washington Declaration, adopted during his state visit to the U.S. last week, has upgraded the alliance into a nuclear-based paradigm. 

Explaining the results of his trip at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Yoon said that the declaration on the U.S.’ extended deterrence contains an enforcement plan for "Korean extended deterrence."

He said the allies' soon-to-be-established high-level nuclear consultative group will become more effective than the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's Nuclear Planning Group.

The president added that the deployment of U.S. strategic assets near the Korean Peninsula will help maintain an overwhelming punitive posture.

Yoon also voiced expectations that the alliance, which has evolved to supply chains, industry and science and technology, will bring about mutually beneficial effects through the integration of key U.S. source technologies and South Korea's cutting-edge manufacturing capacity.

He also said that the alliance broadened substantially during his visit to include the five pillars of security, industry, science and technology, culture and information on top of the “value alliance” of Seoul and Washington.

He said that two-way cooperation in the five areas will expand to create mutual synergy and to actualize a forward-moving and action-oriented alliance.
