Buddha’s Birthday, Christmas Get ‘Substitute Holiday’ Designation

Photo : YONHAP News

The "substitute holiday" designation will be applied to Buddha's Birthday and Christmas.The Ministry of Personnel Management announced on Tuesday that revisions to the rule on public holidays to that end were approved during a Cabinet meeting chaired by President Yoon Suk Yeol, going into immediate effect following the president’s approval this week.The designation currently applies to Children's Day, Lunar New Year's Day, and the Chuseok thanksgiving holiday among others, replacing holidays that fall on a Saturday or Sunday with a regular business day as a “substitute holiday” to create a longer weekend.With the extended designation, the nation will enjoy a three-day holiday at the end of May as Buddha’s Birthday falls on a Saturday this year.With the latest revision, New Year’s Day and Memorial Day remain the only public holidays not subject to the designation.Minister of Personnel Management Kim Seung-ho expressed hope that domestic demand will see a boost through the coupling of the extended designation and the government’s policy efforts to strengthen domestic tourism and spending conditions.