Economy

Asia Development Bank's 56th Annual Meeting Kicks off in Songdo

Written: 2023-05-02 14:01:27Updated: 2023-05-02 14:38:24

Asia Development Bank's 56th Annual Meeting Kicks off in Songdo

Photo : YONHAP News

The Asian Development Bank(ADB) kicked off its 56th annual meeting in Songdo, Incheon on Tuesday for a four-day run.

The finance ministry said it expects the meeting, set to feature some 70 sessions under the theme “Rebounding Asia: Recover, Reconnect and Reform,” will draw a record number of participants, roughly five-thousand from ADB member countries, including finance ministers and heads of central banks.

Tuesday's agenda included a meeting among the finance ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the so-called "Plus Three" nations of South Korea, China and Japan along with a meeting among the finance ministers of the Plus Three countries.

On Wednesday, the opening session of the ADB Board of Governors is scheduled to take place, while Thursday will feature the Governors' Business Session, during which ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa will report to governors on the progress made since the previous meeting.

South Korea is hosting the annual ADB meeting for the third time this year. The government plans to propose future agendas for Asia by sharing South Korea’s experiences in development and promotion of its contributions to the region.
