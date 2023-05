Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has officially announced that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will pay a working visit to South Korea on Sunday and Monday for a summit with President Yoon Suk Yeol.In a press release Tuesday, the top office said Kishida’s visit is a resumption of the “shuttle diplomacy” involving regular, reciprocal exchanges made by the leaders of each country as agreed upon during Yoon’s trip to Japan in March when the invitation to visit South Korea was extended.Kishida will be joined by his wife, Yuko.While the late Shinzo Abe visited South Korea in 2018 for the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, Seoul's top office noted that in terms of shuttle diplomacy, the last reciprocal visit to South Korea by a Japanese prime minister was in October 2011 by Yoshihiko Noda.