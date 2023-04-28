Politics Yoon Holds Surprise Luncheon with Reporters

President Yoon Suk Yeol held a lunch meeting with reporters on Tuesday and talked about his thoughts on the approaching first anniversary of taking office.



Yoon made a surprise appearance before some 150 reporters who were having lunch in the court yard of the presidential compound after touring a new children's park nearby opening this week.



He said that amid criticism and encouragement, almost a year has already passed since he took office and promised to accelerate changes in the coming year.



Yoon said the change of government comes from public desire to change the country and society and upon marking the first year, he will look back on how much the society has changed, how just and fair it has become as well as progress made in security and safety.



As for plans to mark the first anniversary, Yoon said there won't be events where a litany of accomplishments are just recited in self-praise.



The president spoke freely with members of the press corps for about 70 minutes from 12:40 p.m. over lunch that included popular Korean snack dishes such as gimbap, sundae and tteokbokki.



Yoon will mark his first year in office on May 10.