Suspected Lobbyist in Baekhyeon-dong Scandal Indicted

Photo : YONHAP News

A suspected lobbyist in the Baekhyeon-dong land development scandal has been referred to trial.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office on Tuesday indicted Kim In-seop on bribery charges.He is accused of receiving seven-point-seven billion won and other business rights from the developer of an apartment construction project in the Baekhyeon-dong area in Seongnam city from 2015 through March this year in return for arranging related permits for the project.Prosecutors believe the developer received favors from municipal authorities after recruiting Kim for the project as he wielded influence over Seongnam city using his close ties with main opposition Democratic Party chair Lee Jae-myung, who was the city's former mayor, as well as Lee's close confidant Jeong Jin-sang.To back this claim, prosecutors have noted the fact that Kim spoke on the phone with Jeong a total of 115 times over a one-year period in 2014.Kim also served as campaign chief for Lee's mayoral election in 2006.