Labor, Public Interest Representatives Clash in First Minimum Wage Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

Officials each representing labor and public interest clashed during the first plenary meeting held to set next year's minimum wage.In Tuesday's session, labor representatives of the Minimum Wage Commission demanded an apology from its chair Park Joon-shik for the disruption in the previously scheduled session last month as well as the resignation of commission member Kwon Soon-won, a professor at Sookmyung Women's University.Park refused to apologize and Kwon declined to step down as a clash ensued.In opening remarks, Park said a reasonable and socially acceptable minimum wage must be determined.Ryu Gi-seop, secretary general of the Federation of Korean Trade Unions, then spoke up saying that commission members representing public interest play a critical role in mediating a rate decision between management and labor and that they must be fair and objective.Labor reps accuse Kwon of being anti-labor and pro-government while the professor criticized those who demanded his resignation for having differing views and vowed to carry on his duty as a member of the minimum wage-setting body.After 30 minutes, the meeting shifted to a closed-door session.Meanwhile, this year, keen attention is drawn to whether the hourly minimum wage may surpass ten-thousand won for the first time ever.