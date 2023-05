Photo : YONHAP News

Kakao Pay Corporation, the online payment unit of tech giant Kakao, said Tuesday that it logged a net loss of two-point-four billion won in the first quarter due to increased operating costs.According to its regulatory filing, Kakao Pay posted first quarter revenue of 141-point-five billion won, up 14-point-seven percent on-year while its operating loss expanded to 13 billion won from just over one billion a year earlier.The company blamed the net loss on operating costs, which rose more than 24 percent to 154-point-five billion won in the first three months due to increased commission fees to credit card companies.Along with a rise in sales, the volume of Kakao Pay transactions jumped over 19 percent to 32-point-four trillion won in the first quarter.The number of registered users of the pay service has topped 40 million as of the end of March.