Yoon Criticizes China for Not Enforcing UN Sanctions on N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has pointed to China’s "complete" refusal to enforce UN sanctions on North Korea for leaving South Korea with no choice but to rely on the U.S.’ extended deterrence.Yoon made the remark during an unscheduled luncheon with reporters in the presidential compound on Tuesday as he addressed Beijing’s negative reaction to the upgraded South Korea-U.S. alliance through the Washington Declaration.Yoon said that if Beijing wants to criticize and object to the alliance's elevation to a nuclear-based security cooperation, it should reduce nuclear threats by North Korea, or at least comply with international law pertaining to UN Security Council sanctions against the regime’s threats.China has expressed opposition to the Washington Declaration adopted last week in a summit between Yoon and U.S. President Joe Biden, which highlights the U.S.' enhanced commitment to its extended deterrence for South Korea against threats from North Korea.The president also said that as long as China does not act hostile to South Korea, the two sides can work out economic problems if there is respect for contracts and each other.