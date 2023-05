Photo : YONHAP News

Another elderly victim of Japan's wartime sexual slavery, whose identity was not disclosed at the request of the bereaved family, passed away on Tuesday.Gender equality and family minister Kim Hyun-sook said that it is heartbreaking to witness another victim pass away and hoped that she will rest in peace.Noting that there are only nine survivors among the wartime sexual slavery victims registered with the government, Kim vowed that the government will make an effort to take care of them and pursue programs to recover their honor and dignity.Of the 240 wartime sexual slavery victims registered with the government, only nine survive, all of whom are in their 90s.