Japan Protests to S. Korea over Lawmaker's Visit to Dokdo

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan has reportedly lodged a protest over a visit by a South Korean lawmaker to the Dokdo islets in the East Sea on Tuesday.According to Japan's Kyodo News and NHK, Takehiro Funakoshi, director general of the Japanese foreign ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, called a minister at the South Korean Embassy in Tokyo to express deep regret over the visit.Funakoshi reportedly demanded that South Korea prevent a recurrence of a visit by main opposition Democratic Party Rep. Jeon Yong-gi, who posted a photo of himself on the islets to his social media account on Tuesday.Criticizing the visit as absolutely unacceptable and very regrettable, the director general stressed that it took place despite Japan’s opposition, while claiming that the islets are inherently Japanese territory both historically and under international law.The Japanese Embassy in Seoul reportedly conveyed a similar message to the South Korean foreign ministry.