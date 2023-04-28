Inter-Korea N. Korea's Youth Hold Rally against Washington Declaration

Students and youths in North Korea reportedly held a rally to condemn a recent agreement between the leaders of South Korea and the United States strengthening the U.S.’ extended deterrence.



The North's Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said on Wednesday that the protest was held at a museum in South Hwanghae Province the previous day to sternly punish the U.S. and South Korea, which are obsessed with a “fratricidal confrontation.”



The KCNA said the participants burned effigies of the "invaders and provocateurs,” apparent references to South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden.



The participants reportedly denounced Yoon's recent visit to the U.S. as the most hostile, aggressive and humiliating act of subjugation to the U.S., while condemning the Washington Declaration as the product of the two nations' hostility against North Korea.



The protestors claimed that the intensified pressure on the North clearly proves that the regime is justified in its measures to strengthen nuclear-based national defense.