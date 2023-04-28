Menu Content

S. Korea, EU to Hold Summit on Expanded Security Partnership

Written: 2023-05-03 09:29:53Updated: 2023-05-03 14:30:05

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior official of the European Union(EU) said that a summit will be held with South Korea this month to discuss the establishment of an expanded security partnership.

The secretary-general of the EU's European External Action Service, Stefano Sannino, made the remarks on Tuesday during a keynote speech for a forum in Brussels jointly hosted by Seoul National University and Belgian university KU Leuven marking 60 years of diplomatic relations between the two sides.

Sannino said that the EU and South Korea will hold a "very important" summit within weeks that will provide an opportunity not only to look back on the achievements the two sides have made together, but also to lay the groundwork for what they can do together in the future.

The secretary-general then said that the two sides are making efforts to establish a security partnership, which he said will address various regions and have a more expanded concept.

Sannino also mentioned the need for cooperation on China-related issues, stressing that the Indo-Pacific region is extremely important for the EU.
