FM Park Calls for Elevating Ties with Malaysia to Strategic Partnership

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin has called for bilateral relations with Malaysia to be enhanced to a strategic partnership to jointly contribute to regional and global peace and security.The minister made the call on Tuesday in a special lecture at the University of Malaya before some 400 students and faculty.Park said he was pleased that the two countries have grown together by sharing development experiences and knowledge over the past 40 years through Malaysia’s Look East Policy adopted in 1982 to drive social and economic growth by learning from South Korea and Japan.Mentioning the need to upgrade the bilateral relations to a strategic partnership, the minister proposed that the two countries further enhance cooperation in future industries as well as cultural and personnel exchanges.Prior to the speech, Park met with South Korean business people in Malaysia to discuss ways to expand exports to the country. He proposed that the government and Korean businesses in Malaysia become one team to strengthen substantive cooperation with the country.