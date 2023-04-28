Bolton: Washington Declaration Won’t Alleviate S. Korea's Concerns

Photo : YONHAP News

Former U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton has contended that the Washington Declaration on strengthening the U.S.’ extended deterrence against North Korea's nuclear threats will do little to alleviate South Korea's concerns.Bolton presented the assessment in a contribution to the U.S. newspaper The Hill on Tuesday, saying that the declaration adopted by President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden in their summit last week fell "far short" of what was necessary.Bolton said that the inability of the declaration’s modest measures to slow Pyongyang’s efforts to take control of the Korean Peninsula will likely result in worsened tensions in Northeast Asia.The former adviser said that the decision to periodically deploy U.S. submarines armed with nuclear ballistic missiles to South Korea for the first time in 40 years is the most palpable new commitment from Washington.Bolton added, however, that the redeployment of U.S. tactical nuclear weapons to South Korea would have a stronger deterrent effect, saying that battlefield nuclear capabilities are far more substantive than submarine port calls.