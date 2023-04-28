DP Reps. Mired in 'Cash Envelope' Bribery Scandal to Leave Party

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Reps. Youn Kwan-suk and Lee Sung-man have announced their intention to leave the party amid allegations of bribery surrounding the 2021 party convention.During Wednesday’s Supreme Council meeting, the two lawmakers informed DP chair Lee Jae-myung of their plan to leave as the prosecution probes suspicions of a “cash envelope” bribery scheme in the election of former party chair Song Young-gil.Speaking to reporters after the meeting, both Youn and Lee apologized for bringing turmoil to the party and for causing public concern, before pledging to sincerely cooperate in the investigation to find the truth.Prosecutors suspect that Youn, Lee, former DP Deputy Secretary General Lee Jung-geun and Kang Rae-gu, the head of the Institute of Internal Auditors Korea, colluded to distribute 94 million won, or some 70-thousand U.S. dollars, to those with voting rights to secure Song’s win.Investigators also suspect that the former chair himself played an active role in the scheme based on audio files kept by the ex-secretary general.Meanwhile, Song's former aide, surnamed Park, appeared for questioning by the prosecution as a suspect on Wednesday for allegedly delivering 70 million won from the ex-DP chief’s election camp to party members ahead of the convention, a claim the aide flatly denied.