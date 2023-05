Photo : YONHAP News

The government said it has dismissed Japan's unjust territorial claims following a visit by an opposition lawmaker to South Korea's easternmost Dokdo islets.Responding to an inquiry on Wednesday about a diplomatic protest by Tokyo against a visit by main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Jeon Yong-gi the day before, a foreign ministry official said that the dismissal was delivered through a diplomatic channel.The official reiterated Seoul's position that the islets are South Korean territory according to history, geography, and international law, and that any claim of territorial sovereignty by Japan cannot be accepted.On Tuesday, Jeon posted photos of his Dokdo visit on social media, after which Japan's Kyodo News reported that Tokyo lodged a formal protest to the South Korean Embassy in Tokyo and the foreign ministry in Seoul.