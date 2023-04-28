S. Korea Falls 4 Spots to 47th on 2023 World Press Freedom Index

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea fell four spots on an annual global ranking of freedom of the press this year.According to the Paris-based Reporters Without Borders on Wednesday, South Korea ranked 47th on the 2023 World Press Freedom Index, down from 43rd place last year based on an evaluation of the journalism environment in 180 countries and territories.South Korea was placed in the second-highest "satisfactory" group, along with the U.S., Canada, Australia, Britain, Germany, France, Italy and Spain, above the "very serious," "difficult" and "problematic" tiers but below "good.”Calling South Korea a "leader in communication technologies," the organization said it is a liberal democracy that respects media freedom and pluralism, but added that tradition and business interests in the country often prevent journalists from fulfilling their role as watchdogs.The index said that while legislation on the freedom of information is in line with international standards, defamation is still legally punishable by seven years in prison, which can lead media outlets to omit key details such as the names of individuals and companies.Norway topped the list for the seventh consecutive year, followed by Ireland and Denmark. China fell four spots to 179th, while North Korea remained at the bottom of the ranking at 180th as last year.