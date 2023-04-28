PPP Chair Calls for Ethics Review as Rep. Tae Causes New Controversy

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) chair Kim Gi-hyeon has asked the party’s ethics committee to look into another controversy surrounding Rep. Tae Yong-ho.PPP chief spokesperson Kang Min-kuk said in a statement to the media on Wednesday that Kim had made the request amid serious concerns about unconfirmed media reports on remarks made by Tae.Fresh controversy surrounding the North Korean defector-turned-lawmaker surfaced after MBC disclosed an audio file on Monday in which Tae talks about a request he received from Lee Jin-bok, the senior secretary to the president for political affairs.In the recording made during a meeting Tae held with his staff shortly after the PPP convention in March, the legislator says that Lee had asked him to vocally support Seoul-Tokyo relations while alluding to nomination in the general election.Also on Monday, another media outlet reported that during last year’s local elections, Tae pocketed political donations from city and district council members of his constituency in return for backing their nomination. The donations were reportedly split up and made in their names as well as their families and acquaintances.The latest controversy comes as the ethics committee held its first meeting on Monday and initiated disciplinary procedures against Tae and another member of the party’s Supreme Council over reckless remarks that have sparked controversy.Tae has drawn criticism for his views on history, including claims that the April 3 Jeju Uprising was the result of orders from North Korea’s founder, Kim Il-sung.He also caused controversy for referring to the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) as "JMS DP" on social media with J standing for “junk,” M for “money” and S for “sex.”