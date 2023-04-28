Japan's Nat’l Security Chief Visits S. Korea ahead of Kishida's Trip

Photo : KBS News

The secretary general of Japan’s National Security Secretariat, Takeo Akiba, arrived in South Korea on Wednesday ahead of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's scheduled visit to Seoul this weekend.Akiba and his South Korean counterpart, Cho Tae-yong, are set to fine-tune topics for the South Korea-Japan summit likely to take place on Sunday, which is expected to focus on ways to expand intelligence-sharing on North Korea’s provocations and deepen security cooperation.The two officials also plan to hold the first meeting of a consultative bilateral body on economic security to bolster semiconductor supply chains as agreed to by their leaders during the South Korea-Japan summit in March.There has not yet been confirmation on the inclusion of compensation for Korean victims of Japan’s wartime forced labor and Tokyo’s planned release of contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant as issues to be addressed during the summit.Kishida is scheduled to pay a working visit to South Korea on Sunday and Monday to meet with President Yoon Suk Yeol as they resume “shuttle diplomacy” featuring regular, reciprocal visits by the two leaders.