Photo : YONHAP News

Land previously occupied by U.S. Forces Korea has been transformed into a children's park set to open on Thursday ahead of the first anniversary of President Yoon Suk Yeol's inauguration next week.In a press release on Tuesday, the presidential office said that Yongsan Children's Garden located in front of the office is created on 300-thousand square meters of land returned by the U.S. following yearlong preparations, and expressed hope that families can enjoy the venue.The office said that thorough environmental monitoring using air quality measurements was conducted to ensure the safety of the site, and no problems were found.The new park is significant as the land, first occupied by the Japanese and then used as a U.S. military base, is accessible to the public for the first time in 120 years.Opening on the eve of Children's Day, the garden is part of a larger facility under construction named Yongsan Park.