PPP Lawmaker Denies Allegations on Donations, Leaked Audio File

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) lawmaker Tae Yong-ho has denied allegations that he received donations from city and district council members of his constituency in return for backing their nominations in provincial elections.In a press conference called by Tae at the National Assembly on Wednesday, the North Korean defector-turned-lawmaker said he can confidently say he is completely innocent when it comes to political donations.Tae’s defiance came in the wake of a local media report earlier that campaign donations the lawmaker pocketed during last year’s local elections were split up and sent in the names of the donors as well as their families and acquaintances.He said the council members already told the media that they made the donations voluntarily, while also claiming that he returned some of the donations ahead of the election to avoid a misunderstanding, and expressed strong regret over what he called distorted and vicious media reports.Tae also denied allegations related to another controversy involving a leaked audio file released by the media in which he talks about a request he received from senior presidential secretary for political affairs Lee Jin-bok.In the recording, Tae says that Lee had asked him to vocally support Seoul-Tokyo relations while alluding to nomination in the general election.The lawmaker argued that no such conversation transpired and the remark was made to encourage his staff, adding that the recording of a meeting attended by many people was leaked to the media with malicious intent.